President of Tajikistan congratulates Prime Minister of Armenia on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

‘’Dear Nikol Vovaevich,

With kind regards, I extend our sincere congratulations to you and the entire friendly people of Armenia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the indepedence of the Republic.

During these years, Armenia has recorded a range of achievements in the socio-economic development of the country, the improvement of the welfare of the people, and the strengthening of its position in the international arena.

Tajikistan highly appreciates the historical relations of friendship, multilateral partnership with Armenia, intending to strengthen and develop them in all directions.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will be able to give greater intensity and dynamics to the Tajik-Armenian cooperation, which is in line with the fundamental interests of our peoples. We are determined to make every effort to achieve that goal.

Dear Nikol Vovaevich,

On this festive day, I wish you health and success, and peace and welfare to the friendly people of Armenia’’.