Ukraine’s President congratulates Armenian people on Independence Day, wishes peace and prosperity

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a congratulatory message to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the 30th anniversary of independence, wishing peace and prosperity to the Armenian people, the Armenian President’s Office reports.

“I hope the exercise of the potential of bilateral relations between our states, as well as the centuries-old relationship between the Armenian and Ukrainian nations will contribute to the strengthening of dialogue based on mutual understanding and respect.

I wish you, Your Excellency, good health and success in your responsible activity, and to the Armenian people – peace and prosperity”, the Ukrainian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan