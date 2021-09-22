Azerbaijani farmer killed in landmine explosion

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani farmer was killed in a landmine explosion while carrying out agricultural works in the village of Bala Jafarli in the country’s north-western Qazakh district, Turan news agency reported.

The report said that the victim was a resident of the village of Khanlgar of the same district.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan