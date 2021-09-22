Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 September

Putin appoints Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia’s permanent representative to CSTO

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikayel Aghasandyan as permanent and plenipotentiary representative of the Russian Federation to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The respective decree has been published on the official portal of legal information.

Mikayel Aghasandyan has served as Ambassador-at-Large at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








