Artur Davtyan participates in session of CIS Coordination Council of Prosecutors General

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is taking part in the 31st session of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan, e-gov.am reports.

The session will last until September 24.

Artur Davtyan is accompanied by Head of the Department of International-legal cooperation at the Prosecutor’s office Yeghiazar Avagyan and his advisor Artur Baghdasaryan at the session.

