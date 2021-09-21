Sergey Lavrov congratulates Ararat Mirzoyan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov sent a congratulatory message to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's Independence, reaffirming the high level of Armenian-Russian allied relations and the close, deep-rooted friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples, ARMENPRESS was informed from the MFA Armenia.

‘’Dear Ararat Samvelovich, I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Armenia, the Independence Day.

Russia invariably values the allied relations with Armenia, and the close friendship of our peoples with deep historical roots.

We are happy with the success of the Armenian partners in the issues of complex development of Armenia and strengthening of its international position.

We hope that the multidimensional partnership between Moscow and Yerevan will further enhance the prosperity of the two countries.

We attach great importance to the rich dialogue between our foreign ministries; we are pleased to note that we have common position on current issues of bilateral and regional agendas, effective cooperation on international platforms, and fruitful cooperation within the framework of common integration projects.

Dear Ararat Samvelovich, I wish good health and all the best to you and the entire staff of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia’’.