PM Pashinyan receives congratulations on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received congratulatory messages from the Presidents and Prime Ministers of a number of foreign countries, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The congratulatory message of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov reads as follows,

‘’Dear Nikol Vovaevich,

I send my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country and my best wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

During the years of independence, your country has achieved significant achievements in the political, social and economic spheres, as well as in ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

We are sincerely happy for the achievements of the Republic of Armenia and attach great importance to the further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation between our countries. I am convinced that the high level of cooperation and mutual understanding between our friendly countries will serve as a solid basis for the progressive development and deepening of the Armenian-Turkmen bilateral relations.

Taking this joyous opportunity, I sincerely wish you good health and happiness, and peace, progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Armenia’’.

The congratulatory message of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin reads as follows,

"Dear Nikol Vovaevich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Armenia - Independence Day.

For Kazakhstan, Armenia is a reliable partner in the Caucasus region, with which cooperation is successfully developing in bilateral and multilateral dimensions.

The successful cooperation between our Governments within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union contributes to the further development of Eurasian integration.

Dear Nikol Vovaevich,

Taking the opportunity, I wish you good health, family well-being and further success in your responsible state activities, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Armenia’’.

The congratulatory message of Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko reads as follows,

"Dear Nikol Vovaevich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.

Friendly Armenia is developing confidently for strengthening its sovereignty and ensuring sustainable socio-economic growth.

I am convinced that the mutual commitment of the governments of our countries to constructive cooperation will continue to contribute to the activation of the Armenian-Belarusian relations, the enrichment of the bilateral business partnership with promising joint projects.

Dear Nikol Vovaevich,

I wish you good health, success in your responsible state position, as well as implementation of all the planned programs and initiatives. "

The congratulatory message of Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh reads as follows,

‘’ On behalf of the Government of Vietnam and on my own behalf, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Armenia.

We are pleased to see that, under your and the Government's leadership, society - economy of Armenia has continued to develop, people's living standards have been continuously improving.

Vietnam always looks forward to maintaining and further developing the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the Republic of Armenia, especially in term of economy, trade and investments.

On this occasion, please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

On the basis of the effective implementation of Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and Eurasian Economic Union, I believe that our two countries will have a basis to further boost bilateral turnover, exploit and promote the potentials of cooperation, serving the economic development and modernization in each country, meeting the demands and interests of both sides.

I am confident that, with the efforts of the Governments and peoples of the two countries, we will achieve a lot of practical results, towards the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries’’.