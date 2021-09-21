Singer Hayko hospitalized
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Singer, songwriter Hayko is hospitalized at the Mikayelyan Institute of Surgery. According to unconfirmed reports he has COVID-19 and is currently in serious condition.
Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan visited Hayko at the hospital on September 21 in what his spokesperson described as a personal visit.
Representatives of the singer weren’t immediately available for comment.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
