Armenian military performs ceremonial march in Yerevan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Various units of the Armenian Armed Forces conducted ceremonial marches in the streets of Yerevan on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Military Orchestra of the General Staff accompanied the march.

The main event of Independence Day celebrations will take place in the evening of September 21 at Yerevan’s Republic Square where a classical concert is scheduled.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan