Through joint efforts we’ll continue strengthening bilateral partnership – Putin to Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of Armenian independence.

“The Russian-Armenian relations are friendly and allied in nature. Close cooperation is established between our states in various sectors, and constructive partnership exists within the framework of the EEU, CSTO and CIS. I am sure that through joint efforts we will further continue to strengthen bilateral partnership in all fields.

Today Armenia has to face serious challenges. We believe that the consistent implementation on the highest level of the November and January trilateral agreements will ensure the peaceful and prosperous development of your country and the Transcaucasian region. I wish robust health and good luck to you Dear Nikol Vovayevich and happiness and prosperity to all citizens of Armenia,” President Putin said in the telegram, as quoted by the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office.

The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also sent a congratulatory telegram to Pashinyan.

