UK to continue supporting Armenia’s democratic and economic development – Minister Wendy Morton

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Wendy Morton released a congratulatory statement on the Armenian Independence Day.

“Congratulations to Armenia as it celebrates 30 years of independence!” Morton tweeted. “! I was delighted to visit Armenia in February, and the UK will continue to be a proud supporter of Armenia’s democratic and economic development.”








