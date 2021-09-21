UK to continue supporting Armenia’s democratic and economic development – Minister Wendy Morton
14:50, 21 September, 2021
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Wendy Morton released a congratulatory statement on the Armenian Independence Day.
“Congratulations to Armenia as it celebrates 30 years of independence!” Morton tweeted. “! I was delighted to visit Armenia in February, and the UK will continue to be a proud supporter of Armenia’s democratic and economic development.”
