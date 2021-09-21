President of Artsakh visits First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan to congratulate on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik harutyunyan visited today the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan in Yerevan to congratulate him on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Independence, the Artsakh President’s Office said.

The latest developments in Artsakh, the clarification of its international status and the efforts on achieving it were discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan