‘Italy looks with confidence at future of relations with Armenia’ – President Mattarella congratulates Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Armenian President’s Office said.

The letter reads:

“Yerevan and Rome are united by a sincere friendship, rooted in the tradition of millennial and productive mutual relations. The ancient civilizational heritage and the existing natural sympathy between our nations continue developing the bilateral relations, which are at an excellent level and which will further strengthen during your expected state visit.

On these firm grounds Italy looks with confidence at the future of the relations with Armenia, hoping that the dialogue between Yerevan and the European Union will open new and greater opportunities for your country and the whole region.

Mr. President, I address you my warmest wishes of personal welfare and congratulate the friendly Armenian people on today’s holiday”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan