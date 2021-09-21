Pope Francis congratulates Armenian President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Presidential Office reports.

“On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of your country’s independence on September 21, I address you my happy and warm congratulations, as well as my wishes of welfare and peace to the Armenian people.

I pray to Almighty God to bless the efforts of all those people who responsibly and fully work for people’s security and prosperity. May the divine blessing be with the people of Armenia and with you”, the letter reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan