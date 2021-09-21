BSEC Secretary General congratulates Armenian FM on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Armenian MFA reports.

“Your Excellency, dear Mr. minister, it’s a special pleasure for me to address you warm congratulations and best wishes on behalf of the partners of the BSEC Permanent International Secretariat and myself personally on the national holiday of Armenia – the Independence Day, for your country’s further progress and the welfare of all its citizens.

We highly appreciate Armenia’s commitment to democracy and sustainable economic development, as well as its valuable contribution to the implementation of BSEC goals and matters.

I want to assure you that the BSEC PERMIS seeks to further deepen its close cooperation with you and your team of the Foreign Ministry.

Please, Your Excellency, accept the assurances of my respect”, the BSEC Secretary General said in the letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan