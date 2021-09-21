Emir of Qatar extends congratulations on Armenian Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The leadership of Qatar sent congratulatory messages to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenian Independence Day, the Qatar News Agency reported.

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President Armen Sarkissian, and Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani extended congratulations to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.