U.S. will continue to advocate for release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan, Biden tells Pashinyan

WASHINGTON, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the United States Joe Biden sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister: On behalf of the American people, I wish you and the Armenian people a safe and happy Independence Day. Our two nations are bonded by history, family, and friendship, including 1.5 million Armenian-Americans whose contributions enrich and strengthen our bilateral ties. This year, we will mark 30 years of bilateral relations between our countries. We look forward to continuing to support the Armenian people on your democratic journey in the years ahead, including by supporting your efforts to strengthen your democratic institutions, advance human rights, combat corruption, and uphold the rule of law. The Armenian people have faced challenges over the last year, including the tragic loss of life in the fighting in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. As we mourn with the people of Armenia, we will work hand in hand with your government, including through the OSCE Minsk Group and other regional formats, to promote regional stability and conflict resolution. The United States will continue to advocate for the release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan. Finally, we are committed to our continued cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. The United States has contributed over $14.2 million to Armenia in the fight against COVID-19, and we will continue working together to advance an inclusive global economic recovery in the wake of this pandemic. Please accept my best wishes for the people of Armenia on this 30th Independence Day," the US President said in the letter.