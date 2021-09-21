Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 September

Tbilisi TV tower lit up in Armenian flag honoring Independence Day

Tbilisi TV tower lit up in Armenian flag honoring Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The TV tower in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi is illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag in honor of the Armenian Independence Day, the Armenian Embassy in Tbilisi reported.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]