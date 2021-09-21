Tbilisi TV tower lit up in Armenian flag honoring Independence Day
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The TV tower in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi is illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag in honor of the Armenian Independence Day, the Armenian Embassy in Tbilisi reported.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
