LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 September:

The price of aluminum down by 2.39% to $2857.00, copper price down by 3.44% to $9132.00, lead price down by 1.77% to $2167.00, nickel price down by 4.75% to $19050.00, tin price down by 1.45% to $33750.00, zinc price down by 2.96% to $3029.50, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.