Armenia starts production of ‘’Sputnik Light’’ vaccine

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Economy of Armenia together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and leading Armenian leading Liqvor pharmaceutical company inform about the production of the first butch of the Russian one-component vaccine ‘’Sputnik Light’’, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Economy.

‘’Sputnik Light’’ is the first component of Sputnik V. The vaccines produced in Armenia will be used for the vaccination of the population of Armenia in the initial stage.

The ‘’Sputnik Light’’ produced in Armenia will be sent to Russia for quality check. If examinations give positive feedback, the commercial production of the vaccine will kick off.