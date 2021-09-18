Armenian Ambassador granted with Al Wajbah Decoration by Emir of Qatar

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Armenian Ambassador Gegham Gharibjanyan on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the State of Qatar, the Armenian Embassy reported.

The Emir of Qatar granted the Armenian Ambassador Al Wajbah Decoration for his exclusive services to the development of the bilateral relations.

Gegham Gharibjanyan is the first resident Ambassador of Armenia to Qatar, since May 2019.

