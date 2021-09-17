“All roads must fully function” – Armenian Deputy PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is carrying out intensive work to resolve the problems regarding the Goris-Kapan road section as well as to improve the bypass through Tatev to find alternative solutions, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said addressing the obstructions of Iranian cargo shipments in the Azerbaijani-controlled road section.

“We are now working intensively in two directions, both to resolve the problem and in terms of finding alternative solutions. I think the works will continue intensively in both directions, and eventually we will find some solution to this problem. If we give an alternative infrastructure solution it would certainly be a very good solution, because it would balance the situation,” Grigoryan said at a press briefing.

The Deputy PM further noted that an infrastructure solution to the roads in Syunik implies mitigation of security and other risks, as well as a technical solution which would make traffic safer until a final solution is given to all remaining issues.

“All roads must be there and must fully function. That’s our desire and goal,” he said.

