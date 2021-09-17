Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 759 new cases, 26 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. 759 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 252,082, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The total number of recoveries reached 235,030 (614 in the last 24 hours).

5413 tests were administered.

26 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5101. This number, however, doesn’t include the deaths of 1185 other people (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus who succumbed to co-morbidities.

As of September 17, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 10,766.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan