Iranian leader hopeful of “good and positive steps” during Pashinyan’s premiership in Armenia

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed bilateral relations and attached importance to the two governments’ harmonious actions.

“Our activities began in the same period of time,” Pashinyan told Raisi at a meeting in Tajikistan, referring to his re-election in August and the Iranian president’s inauguration in the same period.

“I think this is a nuance which allows us to clearly harmonize our actions, particularly our two countries’ and regional relations,” Pashinyan said.

In turn, the Iranian president congratulated Pashinyan on the victory in the parliamentary election. “I am happy to meet you. I’d like to congratulate you on your [re]appointment as Prime Minister. I am hopeful that in your new term in office good and positive steps will be taken,” President Raisi said.

