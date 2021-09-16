Iranian drivers to be released within 3 days – Deputy PM Papikyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian drivers arrested by the Azerbaijani police on the Goris-Kapan highway will most likely be released within 3 days, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan told the reporters on September 16. ‘’The Russian border guards are working in this direction and at the moment negotiations are underway, also the Islamic Republic of Iran is working through its diplomatic channels. In this sense, the problem is not in our field by and large’’, Suren Papikyan said, adding that the volume of cargo transportation has not decreased as a result of the problem.

‘’Cargo transportations from Iran to Armenia has not decreased. Now we have also alternative options for transporting all the goods to any part of Armenia, and also for observing Armenia a transit country for Iran’’, Deputy PM Suren Papikyan said.