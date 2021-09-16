Dialogue and overcoming atmosphere of hostility – Pashinyan speaks about new era of peaceful development at CSTO session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan referred to the developments in the South Caucasus region at the narrow-format session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

ARMENPRESS reports the PM said in his speech that along the perimeter of the CSTO collective responsibility zone, we are recording new manifestations of direct and indirect challenges and threats. ‘’Today, our region is at the threshold of very important transformations. In case of manifestation of political will and prudence, they can change the current picture and lead to the formation of conditions for true peace in the region. Our Government set a goal in its Action Plan to open a new era of peaceful development for our country and the region. And we, winning the early parliamentary elections in June this year, received a mandate to achieve this fundamental goal’’ Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM presented to the CSTO Heads of State how he sees the achievement of a peaceful era of development. ‘’ Through dialogue, through gradual overcoming of the hostile atmosphere, which unfortunately exists in our region, and through opening of all the regional economic and transport communications. In this context, it’s very important to implement the agreements enshrined in the trilateral statements signed by the President of the Russian Federation, President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021’’.

Nikol Pashinyan drew the attention of the Heads of State on a very important nuance. ‘’For the solution of economic and political issues, the atmosphere in which they are discussed is very important. Unfortunately, I have to inform that Azerbaijan has not yet returned all Armenian prisoners of war, captives or other detainees, despite the 8th point of the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration, despite the efforts of our partners, including the Russian Federation and President Putin. This purely humanitarian issue must be resolved without delay. I expect your support in this matter."