Following planned renovation, Shirak airport again operates

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Following renovation, Gyumri’s Shirak airport is again open. ARMENPRESS reports no flight took place from the airport from July 15 to August 15 for some renovation works – complete renovation of the runway and construction of a new arrival hall.

Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, representatives of ‘’Armenia’’ international airports arrived in Gyumri on September 16 to get acquainted with the works done.

‘’I liked the works done. I have been at this airport in the past, and I can remember the old situation. I think Gyumri’s airport will become a key factor for the development of Gyumri’’, Suren Papikyan said. He added that the airport has all the opportunities to also serve European low-cost flights.