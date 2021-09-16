Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-09-21

YEREVAN, 16 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.63 drams to 486.37 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.32 drams to 572.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.26 drams to 672.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 29.36 drams to 28099.19 drams. Silver price up by 3.20 drams to 372.71 drams. Platinum price down by 175.64 drams to 14714.56 drams.