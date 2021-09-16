Armenia, Europol sign agreement to combat cross-border serious organized crime

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. On 16 September, Armenia and Europol signed a strategic cooperation agreement to expand cooperation to combat cross-border criminal activities, Europol reports.

The agreement will enable both partners to work on some key areas such as migrant smuggling, cybercrime, drug trafficking, asset recovery, money laundering, organized property crime and trafficking in human beings.

The agreement allows for the exchange of general strategic intelligence as well as strategic and technical information and operational information with the exception of personal data, and will lead to the secondment of a Armenian Liaison Officer to Europol.

The signing of the Agreement on Strategic Cooperation concludes the successful negotiations between Armenia and Europol on how to effectively join forces to fight serious and organized crime.

Europol is the European Union’s law enforcement agency.