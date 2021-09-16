Head of Special Investigation Service relieved from post, appointed Chair of Anti-Corruption Committee
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The government today approved decisions according to which Chairman of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan was relieved from the position and appointed Chair of the Anti-Corruption Committee for a 6-year term.
During today’s Cabinet meeting chief of staff at the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan said this is an important step on the government’s anti-corruption policy path. He also presented the procedure of the election to the Cabinet members. Harutyunyan informed that the competition for the election of the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee was held on September 10, and Sasun Khachatryan received most of the scores as a result.
“The creation of a united anti-corruption body is one of the government’s priorities. Given that different agencies have dealt with corruption disclosure works, we are now creating a united body, and I am sure that it will make the ongoing works more effective”, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan