Armenia plans to resume practice of holding security conferences in Yerevan – Pashinyan

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. During its chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenia plans to restore the practice of holding security conferences in Yerevan, also taking into account the existing dialogue with the CSTO, OSCE and UN working bodies, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the extended-format session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

“We have already heard a harmonious position from our Kazakh partners and are ready for joint work”, the Armenian PM said.

He proposed to continue the drafting of legal-normative and organizational documents, which will allow to have an updated legal-contractual base in accordance with today’s realities.

The Armenian PM is also expecting to get the support of the leaders of the CSTO member states in the work with the young generation, with the creation of summer schools on security issues in Armenia for the students of the CSTO states.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan