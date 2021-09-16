Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided during the September 16 meeting in Tajikistan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier said that the CSTO members have agreed the plan of implementing events in all member states regarding the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty, and the 20th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, marked in 2022.

On September 16, the CSTO chairmanship was passed over to Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan