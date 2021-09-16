Government says situation on Kapan-Goris road is hitting economy, calls for sober-minded solutions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is deeply concerned over the situation on the inter-state road at the Kapan-Goris section where the Azerbaijani military have set up a police checkpoint and considers that this status is greatly harming the economy, trade and tourism, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told reporters, stressing that these problems must be solved sober-mindedly.

“Numerous tourists, having apprehensions over the road, avoiding coming, and I know that our foreign ministry, the national security service, the defense ministry are all working in real time to solve these issues as soon as possible. Naturally, such problems will occur after the war until shifting back to normal life, we simply have to solve these issues consistently, without emotions,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan