LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 September:

The price of aluminum up by 1.05% to $2888.00, copper price up by 0.94% to $9505.00, lead price down by 1.76% to $2227.00, nickel price up by 1.10% to $19840.00, tin price down by 0.01% to $33575.00, zinc price up by 1.42% to $3067.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.