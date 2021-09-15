CSTO to provide necessary assistance to Tajikistan in case of threats from Afghanistan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Afghanistan, a wide range of issues related to international security and CSTO activities were discussed at the joint meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense Ministers and Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO member states, ARMENPRESS reports CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas said, summing up the meeting.

He stressed that the situation along most of the CSTO borders remains difficult, but the situation in Afghanistan is particularly worrying.

‘’All CSTO member states are united in their opinion and once again reaffirmed their position that in case of aggravation of the situation near the CSTO southern border, Tajikistan will be provided with all necessary military and diplomatic assistance’’, Zas said.

In a joint statement on the situation in Afghanistan, CSTO members called on the country's ethnic groups to refrain from military confrontation.

During the meeting the Armenian side informed the participants about the priority directions of the Armenian presidency in 2022.