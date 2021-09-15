Launch of large-scale project to eternalize memory of martyrs to be announced on September 21

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The focus of September 21 events will be commemoration of the martyrs, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly, answering the question of MP Gegham Nazaryan about the Independence Day colorful events.

“I want to apologize to the people whose feelings I have somehow hurt by making such a statement. I said that our mood is not festive, but our Republic is 30 years old. The focus of the planned events will be the commemoration of the martyrs. The launch of a large-scale project to eternalize the memory of our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the wars and during combat duties since independence from Artsakh and Armenia will be announced on September 21, over which we have been holding working consultations for nearly 6 months. The philosophy is the following – the martyrs fell so as to give life to Armenia’’, Nikol Pashinyan said.