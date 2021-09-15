Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The next meetings of the foreign and defense ministerial councils and the committee of heads of security councils of CSTO member states will take place in Armenia in the first half of 2022, the CSTO said in a press release.
“An individual protocol decision has been made in this regard,” the CSTO said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 12:44 United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved – Ambassador to Armenia
- 12:25 Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings
- 11:58 Armenian President, Putin’s special envoy discuss intensification of cooperation in science, education fields
- 11:41 Russian deputy FM, ICRC President discuss NK humanitarian problems
- 11:17 COVID-19: Armenia reports 756 new cases, 22 deaths in one day
- 11:01 Ombudsman tasks working group to depart for Syunik to carry out fact-finding works
- 10:39 North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea, says South
- 10:00 Parliament session launched
- 09:43 Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops
- 09:09 European Stocks - 14-09-21
- 09:09 US stocks down - 14-09-21
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-09-21
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-09-21
- 09:06 Oil Prices Up - 14-09-21
- 09.14-21:01 5.7 billion coronavirus vaccines used globally
- 09.14-19:58 Syunik is a priority for the U.S. Embassy – Governor receives newly appointed Deputy Ambassador Chip Laitinen
- 09.14-19:50 PM Pashinyan appoints new Deputy Minister of Economy
- 09.14-19:00 Nikol Pashinyan comments on the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines sent by France
- 09.14-17:58 Armenian President, Foreign Minister of Slovakia refer to development prospects of Armenia-EU cooperation
- 09.14-17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-09-21
- 09.14-17:23 Asian Stocks up - 14-09-21
- 09.14-17:19 PM Pashinyan, Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation
- 09.14-17:13 One more body found during search operations in battle zones, says Artsakh
- 09.14-16:57 Only comprehensive resolution can normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations - US embassy's response to Baku
- 09.14-16:52 Risks of inflation deviation are balanced, says cenbank governor
12:01, 09.08.2021
Viewed 2550 times Torture with boiling water, public humiliations – Ombudsman present Azeri government's ill- treatment of Armenian POWs
20:29, 09.10.2021
Viewed 2301 times Lavrov comments on Zelensky’s announcement about possible large-scale war with Russia
16:55, 09.10.2021
Viewed 2184 times Russia doesn’t plan to pull out peacekeepers from Karabakh upon completion of initial term, says analyst Vladimir Evseev
11:34, 09.08.2021
Viewed 2180 times ‘Establishment of railway communication with Russia and Iran highly important for us’, Armenian PM says
16:55, 09.11.2021
Viewed 2103 times United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh resolved, reiterates Ambassador Tracy