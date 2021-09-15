North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea, says South

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast, the BBC reported citing the South Korean military.

Japan has also confirmed that an object was fired and that it could’ve been a ballistic missile.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called the launch "outrageous" saying it threatened peace and security in the region.

It is the second weapons test North Korea has carried out this week, with the first being a cruise missile.

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said its military was maintaining "a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the US".