LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 September:

The price of aluminum down by 3.12% to $2858.00, copper price down by 2.32% to $9416.50, lead price down by 0.83% to $2267.00, nickel price down by 1.28% to $19625.00, tin price down by 1.24% to $33580.00, zinc price down by 2.01% to $3024.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.