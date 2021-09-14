Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-09-21

YEREVAN, 14 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 September, USD exchange rate down by 1.69 drams to 490.19 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.82 drams to 579.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 679.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 108.54 drams to 28271.82 drams. Silver price down by 8.32 drams to 371.62 drams. Platinum price down by 352.53 drams to 15098.05 drams.