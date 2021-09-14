PM Pashinyan, Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management Committee, the PM’s Office reports.

The Prime Minister noted that Gazprom is Armenia's strategic partner in the energy sector, and that the government highlights the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Alexey Miller thanked the Prime Minister of Armenia for the reception, presented the activities of Gazprom PJSC in Armenia, the company's investment and social programs, assuring that Gazprom is ready to continue implementing all the tasks set for the company.

The officials discussed the process and development prospects of the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the energy sector, and touched upon issues related to Gazprom's activities. Both sides highlighted the ongoing programs aimed at the development of the energy sphere of the Republic of Armenia and the establishment of a reliable gas supply system.