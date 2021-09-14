Only comprehensive resolution can normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations - US embassy's response to Baku

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The United States – as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair – remains committed to engaging towards a lasting political settlement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and is certain that only a comprehensive resolution can normalize the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Armenia told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment the Azerbaijani foreign ministry’s latest statement.

“As a Minsk Group Co-Chair, we remain committed to engaging towards a lasting political settlement to the NK conflict and urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to return as soon as possible to substantive discussions under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to achieve this goal. Only a comprehensive resolution that addresses all outstanding issues can normalize relations between the two countries and allow the people of the region to live together peacefully,” the US Embassy said.

On September 12 Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva labeled “unacceptable” the US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy’s September 11 statement that the US “doesn’t consider the status of Nagorno Karabakh resolved.” Baku went as far as accusing the US Ambassador to Armenia in “undermining the future activities of the Minsk Group”.

