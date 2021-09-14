Risks of inflation deviation are balanced, says cenbank governor

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Board of the Central Bank is projecting that by yearend 2021 the 12-months inflation will be maintained in the high level, but then in 2022 it will reach the target 4% indicator, Central Bank governor Martin Galstyan said at a news conference. He added that the inflation will stabilize in the mid-term segment.

Galstyan said the risks of the inflation deviating from the mid-term trajectory amid uncertainties over economic prospects are balanced. “In the event of such manifestations the central bank is ready to react accordingly by securing the implementation of the goal of stability of prices,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan