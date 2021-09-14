0.4% inflation registered in August 2021 – Central Bank President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 0.4% inflation has been registered in Armenia in August 2021, against the 0.1% decline in August 2020, President of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan said at a press conference.

“In these circumstances the 12-month inflation continued increasing and comprised 8.8% by the end of the month, and the normal inflation in August has also been maintained within the 8% range”, the CBA President said.

He noted that in the third quarter of 2021 the economic activity and gross demand in main partner countries of Armenia continues growing rapidly than expected, despite certain slow rates of the use of COVID-19 vaccines and new outbreaks of the virus in different countries.

“In such situation the inflation is being maintained conditioned by several factors of the supply and demand”, he said, adding that inflationary impact is expected from the external sector on Armenia’s external economy.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan