Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

Armenian Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0,25 percentage point

Armenian Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0,25 percentage point

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage point to 7.25%, the Central Bank said in a press release.

The Lombard repo facility rate at 8.75%.

The Deposit facility rate at 5.75%.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]