Armenian, Iranian national archives to sign memorandum

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. National Archive of Armenia Director Grigor Arshakyan held a meeting with the Iranian embassy’s Cultural Center advisor Soyyed Hossein Tabatabai and the Iranian Academy of Cultural Heritage Vice-Rector for Research Morteza Rezvanfar.

The interlocutors attached importance to the need for deeper cooperation between the two friendly nations, particularly in mutual recognition of historical-cultural heritage and exchange of archive data.

Tabatabai noted that the upcoming 30th anniversary of establishment of the Armenian-Iranian diplomatic ties would be a good occasion to organize an exhibition of joint archive materials in Iran and in Armenia. The Iranian side expressed interest to get acquainted with archive documents relating to them in the fields of architecture and other sectors, and offered the Armenian side to reciprocally use their archives.

Director Arshakyan emphasized that the two countries had centuries-old historical-cultural friendly relations and informed the delegation that the Armenian National Archive has in its depository, among others, a 1607 manifesto issued by Shah Abbas, relating to granting the Armenian princes of Kashatagh land privileges, and enabled to get acquainted with the exhibit.

The sides reached an agreement to enhance cooperation and to sign a joint memorandum in this context.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan