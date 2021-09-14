Ucom employees receive recognition for their services to the homeland

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. On August 9, 2021, the Head of Security Department at Ucom, Aram Sargsyan, has been awarded with the "Gratitude" medal by the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan. People honored with that medal have significant contribution to the restoration and development of the economy, science, culture, and social sphere of NKR, as well as subserved the NKR defense and international recognition.

Later, on September 2, 2021, the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia, Andranik Piloyan, bestowed A. Sargsyan the "Collaboration for Salvation" medal.

Moreover, on December 15, 2020, Karen Melyan, the Senior Engineer at the Data Centers and Infrastructure team at Ucom, was honored with the Certificate of Gratitude by the commander of the military unit N of the RA Ministry of Defense for his endurance, courage and patriotic activity during the defense of the homeland borders.

“At Ucom, we attach particular importance not only to the team efforts for the benefit of the country, but also to the individual contribution of each employee of the company. It is a great honor to work with such dedicated colleagues, who, by their personal example, inspire all of us to do the utmost and even more”, said Victoria Baghdasaryan, Director of Human Resources Management and Organizational Development at Ucom.