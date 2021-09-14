Ivan Korčok invites Ararat Mirzoyan to Slovakia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Reaffirming the growing dynamic of relations, Armenia and Slovakia are boosting joint work.

At a joint press briefing with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, the Slovakian FM Ivan Korčok said that his doctrine is to maximally utilize the existing potential of cooperation.

“Undoubtedly there is great potential for cooperation in the relations of Armenia and Slovakia, particularly in economic direction. There was growth in trade turnover, but we must surpass these results. Armenians and Slovaks expect tangible results. The energy sector is very promising in terms of cooperation. A Slovak company is now negotiating to participate in the modernization of the Metsamor nuclear power plant. Possibilities for cooperation exist also in agriculture, IT, digitization and tourism sectors. We will encourage Slovaks to come to this wonderful country, and Armenians to Slovakia,” the Slovak FM said.

FM Korčok added that as an EU country, Slovakia encourages and supports Armenia to continue structural reforms.

At the end of the press conference FM Korčok invited FM Mirzoyan to visit Slovakia at any convenient time.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan