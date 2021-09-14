First batch of 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine sent by France arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The first batch of 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine sent by France has arrived at the Zvartnots International Airport of Armenia in the morning of September 14, the French Embassy in Armenia said.

Chargé d’affaires of the French Embassy in Armenia Christophe Katsahian and representatives of the Armenian Ministries of Healthcare and Foreign Affairs were at the airport.

The rest of the deliveries will continue tomorrow and in coming weeks in coordination with the Armenian authorities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan