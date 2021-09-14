Ukraine highlights importance of partnership with Armenia: Inter-governmental commission meeting held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The 8th session of the Armenian-Ukrainian Inter-governmental Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation kicked off in Yerevan.

Armenian Minister of Economy, Co-Chair of the Commission Vahan Kerobyan welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna and expressed hope that the inter-governmental commission’s efforts will lay the foundation for deepening the trade-economic relations between Armenia and Ukraine.

“I think we’ve created good pre-requisites for significantly improving the pace of development of bilateral relations,” Kerobyan said.

Kerobyan said that both sides concurred that the Armenian-Ukrainian relations have very big and untapped potential, for example in tourism, and encouraged Armenian and Ukrainian travel agencies to conduct mutual visits to carry out studies and offer new packages for tourists.

Another important issue is the organization of an Armenian-Ukrainian business forum. Kerobyan said the meetings will lead to the creation of new business ideas, new initiatives and joint projects.

The Armenian minister of economy expressed hope that by the time the commission meets again in May 2022, the sides would’ve shown the great potential for development of relations.

Lazebna noted that the protocol signed by the commission – which includes the abovementioned priorities – is a very good roadmap for the development of bilateral trade-economic relations.

“Since the coronavirus-related global crisis, in the first half of this year we are seeing positive dynamic in our trade-economic relations, and from this perspective it is certainly very important to ensure the long-term development of the Ukrainian-Armenian relations in the key sectors for our countries. In person of Armenia, Ukraine has always seen an important partner in South Caucasus, and today I’d like to point out all the important sectors and building direct collegial relations, opening of new markets, cooperation both between our governments and businesses based on mutually-beneficial conditions.”

Lazebna highlighted that in commercial relations their objective is to not only increase turnover and restore and pre-crisis levels, but also qualitatively enhance the nomenclatural products.

The Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan and Ukrainian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Kuleba, as well as other government officials from both countries were in attendance of the meeting.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan